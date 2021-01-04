FIRST ALERT: Dense freezing fog again expected overnight, both commutes Monday in peril

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2021 is not off to the best of starts, meteorologically speaking, in the Stateline. Following a wintry mess on New Year’s Day to dense freezing fog Saturday, freezing fog is once again quickly developing Sunday evening, and may present big challenges for the Monday morning commute, as thousands of Stateliners head back to work and many students head back to school. A Dense Fog Advisory has again been hoisted by the National Weather Service, effective through Noon Monday.

Already by 9:00 Sunday evening, visibility had dropped to well under a mile across most, if not all of the Stateline.

Unfortunately, it’s likely conditions deteriorate before they improve. Computer model projections suggest visibility will drop to zero early Monday morning, and will likely stay there through the morning commute.

Not only will extremely poor visibility be a concern, but slick roads are also likely to be found over much of the area. With temperatures well below freezing, some of the moisture from the fog will freeze upon contact with colder surfaces. While main roads might be ok, as they’re likely to have been treated with salt, more vulnerable surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, rural roads, residential streets, as well as parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks may be quite slick. If your car is left outside overnight, plan on likely having to scrape the windshield in the morning. Regardless, it’s highly encouraged extra time is budgeted for the morning commute.

To the point of there being slick sidewalks and parking lots, the driving portion of our commute will not be the only part that’s potentially hazardous. It’s extremely important to take precautions from the walk to and from your vehicle if those surfaces are icy. To best stay safe, we always encourage people to walk like a penguin. Shuffle your feet, take short, flat-footed steps, while keeping your arms at your sides. Meantime, focus is everything. Put the phone away and concentrate on maintaining your balance.

Fast forward to the evening commute Monday. While freezing fog’s not likely to be an issue, snow may be. A weak disturbance appears likely to threaten snow in and around the Stateline by late afternoon or early evening Monday.

In the Rockford Metro, expect snow to arrive around or shortly after dinnertime. Optimistically, this would not have an impact on the evening commute for most of us, but just a subtle shift in timing could change that.

This system, in sharp contrast to the past two to affect our region, will be a much faster moving one. By 9:00 or shortly thereafter, snow will have exited the region entirely, after bringing us a dusting to a half inch, at most.

Much quieter weather’s due in for the remainder of the workweek, with temperatures at or slightly above normal for early January.

