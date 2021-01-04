Advertisement

BRIGHTSIDE Recovery expanding to Rockford

With the expansion, BRIGHTSIDE Recovery will offer treatment to all those affected by both substance use and mental health disorders.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - BRIGHTSIDE, a medication-assisted treatment clinic, is expanding to Rockford to offer recovery services as of Monday.

With seven locations throughout Northern Illinois, BRIGHTSIDE has been treating those affected by opioid addiction since 2015. The clinic’s programs of therapy and counseling combined with medically assisted treatment eliminates withdrawal symptoms and cravings to help people regain control of their life, according to BRIGHTSIDE.

With the expansion, BRIGHTSIDE Recovery will offer treatment to all those affected by both substance use and mental health disorders. The clinic has also opened locations in Northbrook, North Aurora, Tinley Park, Bloomingdale, Freeport and Ottawa.

