Beloit College offering full tuition scholarship for Sun Prairie students

(Beloit College)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -A new scholarship for college-bound Sun Prairie high school students will give them full-ride tuition at Beloit College.

The scholarship covers 100 percent of tuition expenses for a single student for four years.

Legacy.com CEO and Founder Stopher Bartol and his wife, Sheryl, are making the scholarship possible. Bartol is a Sun Prairie High School and Beloit College Alumnus.

The scholarship will be awarded to one student who applies to Beloit College by the regular decision deadline each year and is admitted to the college.

“The many experiences, lessons, and values I gained from my time at Beloit College helped pave the path forward for my success as an entrepreneur and in life,” said Bartol. “I hope this scholarship provides the same rewarding opportunity to a young student who embodies the mission of Beloit College.”

The recipient will be selected abased on their application with input from recommendations and the Beloit College Admission Committee.

For students interested in applying, click here.

