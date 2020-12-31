Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 75 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.6 percent.
COVID-19
COVID-19(NONE)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 6 more deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 22,686 from 22,611 on Monday. The total deaths stand at 341 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 335 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.6 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 113 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Wednesday’s report of 117.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Printess Wynn - GoFundMe
Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help
Don Carter Lanes
Family of suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting expresses condolences
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
It's still likely there will be moderate to locally major impacts from this winter storm the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow to continue for several hours, mix with freezing rain still likely in spots
Latest snow emergencies declared

Latest News

Snow removal
Snow removal app GreenPal expands to Rockford
City leaders and community activists reflect on a year of protest
City leaders and community activists reflect on a year of protest
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle...
Wisconsin medical center worker intentionally removed 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds gather at Rockford Police District 1 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Rockford city leaders and community activists reflect on a year of protest