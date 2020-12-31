Advertisement

Snow removal app GreenPal expands to Rockford

The app allows homeowners to find local professionals.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With this recent snow, shoveling and plowing is going to be needed over the winter.

One Nashville based company is making it easier for Rockford homeowners to get professional snow removal help, with the tap of a button.

GreenPal has expanded its snow removal services to the Forest City. The app allows homeowners to find local professionals. You can list your lawn with a service and snow removal needs.

The pros then bid on the property based on Google images and other lawn details you provide. You then select which vendor to work with based on their ratings, reviews and price. GreenPal operates in more than 200 cities, including Chicago.

“Our platform allows you to get multiple bids for your property, quicker than you can get them for yourself. It’s going to be a lot safer. It’s truly contactless service where you don’t need to meet the vendor, you don’t need to leave a check under the mat. Historically, this business has been cash, and 100 percent eliminating that as well,” GreenPal Co-Founder Gene Caballero said.

