Sheriff’s office creates designated area for protestors on NYE

‘We respect everyone’s right to peacefully gather and will have deputies standing by in an effort to keep those who attend safe.’
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is aware of a planned protest that is scheduled to begin late Thursday night outside the Criminal Justice Center in Rockford.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully gather and will have deputies standing by in an effort to keep those who attend safe. We have established a designated demonstration area on the east side of the Justice Center near the Winnebago Street entrance. We want to take a moment to remind the community that those individuals who violate the law, cause a breach of peace, infringe on other people’s rights, or who pose a threat to public safety will be subject to arrest,” according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

Posted by Sheriff Winnebago County on Thursday, December 31, 2020

