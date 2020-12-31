Rockford city leaders and community activists reflect on a year of protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout most of the summer months marches, chants, and cries for change could be seen and heard in the streets of Rockford and while some believe we have taken steps in the right direction, others still have demands they feel have not been met.

“It made me feel like I’d rather be there and try to be a part of it and help in any kind of way,” Community activist Leslie Rolfe said.

“My thought process behind all of this is to bring people together and look at those things that we have in common,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

For months demonstrations asking for equality swept the Rockford region.

“One of the things that really hit me on May 30 listening to people talk is just as much as the things that they were saying, how many people were coming up and saying things,” Rolfe said. How many people seemed to be triggered.”

May 30th was the first march hosted by Rockford Youth Activism later names the Rockford Youth Abolitionists. This was just the beginning of a number of demonstrations to follow all demanding for change.

“I think it’s important for us to have multiple tactics and multiple methods and I know that you know everybody’s not going to always agree on those tactics or those methods,” Rolfe said. “I still stand firm to the belief that as long as we all have the same end goal in mind then none of these things will be detrimental.”

Nearly seven months later many in the region ask what’s next?

“We have always shown that we are willing to reallocate and realign resources to reimagine what public safety is,” McNamara said.

Those with the Rockford Police Department and City believe public safety starts with trust.

“The community and the police department are one, it’s not two different entities that are out there working independently,” Assistant Deputy Chief with the Rockford Police Department Mike Dalke said. “In order for us to be successful, the community has to work with us.”

Some members of the community did work with the Rockford Police Department by voicing concerns at community listening sessions. Dalke says those conversations were challenging.

“We reached out to several different groups several different individuals and wanted to meet them at the table and to sit down and to try to determine what were some of the things that they were upset about,” Dalke said.

Dalke says those meetings stemmed into a review of the use of force policy, leading to added safety measures within the department.

“We just recently approved funding for body cameras in our 2021 budget,” McNamara said. “We believe all of our officers will be outfitted with body cameras by the middle of 2021.”

While McNamara believes the city is moving in the right direction, he understands more work is to be done.

“We as a city as a country did not get to where we’re at today overnight we are facing hundreds of years of work against us,” McNamara said. “What we are trying to do is first listen then develop a plan and then act.”

But some say they will wait to see that work unfold.

“I don’t think any progress has been made,” Rolfe said.

