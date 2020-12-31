Advertisement

Rockford alley garbage collection delayed Thursday

Rock River Disposal will attempt to circle back later Thursday and on Saturday, Jan. 2.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City of Rockford garbage pickup for several alleys has been delayed Thursday.

Due to the recent weather, residents are asked to move garbage street side where Rock River Disposal will attempt to circle back later Thursday and on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Residents are encouraged to visit Rock River Disposal’s website for service alerts or download the WasteConnect App, a mobile application that can be download to stay connected with service schedules, reminders, alerts and recycling information.

Residents may also communicate with Rock River Disposal directly by calling their customer service number at (815) 965-2489.

