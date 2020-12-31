Advertisement

Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla.(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records.

The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records.

McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial.

In a 2017 interview, Anthony told The Associated Press that she had been working for McKenna doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for O.J. Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted.

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. But she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony’s circus-like trial was carried live on cable networks and was the focus of daily commentaries by HLN’s Nancy Grace, who called her “the most hated mom in America,” and, derisively, “tot mom.”

Dailymail.com was the first news outlet to report about Anthony’s new business.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Printess Wynn - GoFundMe
Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help
Don Carter Lanes
Family of suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting expresses condolences
It's still likely there will be moderate to locally major impacts from this winter storm the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow to continue for several hours, mix with freezing rain still likely in spots
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Latest snow emergencies declared

Latest News

FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the...
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census: Early analysis shows falsifying data was rare
Indoor dining
Illinois county allows indoor dining to governor’s chagrin
COVID-19 cases
IDPH: 8,009 more COVID-19 cases, 133 new deaths
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020