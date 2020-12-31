IDPH monitoring new coronavirus variant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois is increasing its surveillance for a new coronavirus variant by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens that have been collected.

A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in the United Kingdom. Cases have been reported in two states in the U.S. and are not known to be linked to travel, which could indicate community spread. No cases caused by this new variant have been confirmed in Illinois yet.

As more information is learned, IDPH will provide updates and notify the public if the variant is detected in Illinois.

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant virus are expected,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death. However, early study shows the variant may spread more easily and quickly. We will continue to work with academic partners, laboratory researchers, physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for cases.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.