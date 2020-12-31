Advertisement

IDPH monitoring new coronavirus variant

As more information is learned, IDPH will provide updates and notify the public if the variant is detected in Illinois.
Mutating coronavirus
Mutating coronavirus(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois is increasing its surveillance for a new coronavirus variant by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens that have been collected.

A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in the United Kingdom. Cases have been reported in two states in the U.S. and are not known to be linked to travel, which could indicate community spread. No cases caused by this new variant have been confirmed in Illinois yet. 

As more information is learned, IDPH will provide updates and notify the public if the variant is detected in Illinois.

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant virus are expected,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death.  However, early study shows the variant may spread more easily and quickly.  We will continue to work with academic partners, laboratory researchers, physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for cases.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Printess Wynn - GoFundMe
Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help
Don Carter Lanes
Family of suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting expresses condolences
It's still likely there will be moderate to locally major impacts from this winter storm the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow to continue for several hours, mix with freezing rain still likely in spots
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Latest snow emergencies declared

Latest News

Indoor dining
Illinois county allows indoor dining to governor’s chagrin
COVID-19 cases
IDPH: 8,009 more COVID-19 cases, 133 new deaths
"In memory of K-9 Loki" GoFundMe
GoFundMe created in honor of Boone Co. K9 Loki
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Sheriff’s office creates designated area for protestors on NYE