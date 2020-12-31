Guilford grad Dennis believes her “time will come” at Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (WIFR) - Everything is coming at Kate Dennis at a million miles an hour with her quick transition from Guilford High School to college a few weeks ago, but she is taking it all in stride and not trying to do too much as she finds her spot on the Ohio University roster.

“My time will come so I just want to be as prepared as I can and help the team be successful,” said Dennis.

This is not the role that Dennis is used to.

The Guilford grad has always been the number one option, but in her first month at Ohio, she is a part of the supporting cast and cheering on the Bobcats from the bench.

“That part I don’t really mind,” Dennis said. “Obviously I would love to be out there playing, but getting that experience in practice and helping the team out as much as I can in any way I can, that’s good enough for me right now.”

Since Dennis is not getting any minutes yet, those practices are crucial for her development.

She says the physicality and speed of the college game will take some adjusting to.

“It’s a lot,” said Dennis. “It’s a little bit overwhelming, but they’re doing a good job helping explain things to me. It’s just a matter of time for me to learn it and understand it.”

Dennis is leaning heavily on her new teammates and coaches with whom she says she has all the trust in the world.

But the Rockford native just needs their help to acclimate to the Ohio system because the pure basketball skills are already there.

“Being a really good shooter, creating my own shot, and getting up the floor and running,” Dennis said. “That’s how I love to play so that’s what they’re hoping I bring to the table.”

Dennis believes she is ready to make her Division I debut, but she’s not really concerned about that at the moment. The sole thing she is focused on is helping Ohio win.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Dennis. “I really don’t know what to expect right now especially with everything going on. I’m just taking it day by day and being grateful for everything that I have right now and that I’ve been given right now so that’s where I’m at.”

Dennis says it’s been a lot easier not having to deal with classes yet since she has a few more weeks before the semester starts.

The Bobcats return to action this Saturday when they visit Central Michigan.

