GoFundMe created in honor of Boone Co. K9 Loki

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe has been made for a Boone County Sheriff’s K9 officer killed early Sunday morning when a squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 90 near Irene Road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 90 near Irene Road when a vehicle struck the rear of the deputy’s squad car.

K9 Loki was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to a vet clinic in Rockford where Loki later died. The squad car, including all K-9 related equipment, was destroyed.

David Mordt is the organizer of the GoFundMe. He retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department after a full career as a K-9 handler in 2017, and has initiated a fundraiser to help the K-9 unit.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000. When the goal is achieved, Officer Parker of the Belvidere Police Department, my son, Kevin, and I have volunteered to be pepper sprayed in demonstration of support (and a little comedic relief) to Deputy Rosenkranz,” according to Mordt.

All proceeds will go the the Boone County Sheriff’s Department K-9 fund.

“The total cost to replace a K-9, squad, and equipment ranges from $50,000 to $75,000. With your support, we can rally together to help get this department’s K-9 unit back in operation to protect our community. I humbly ask that you contribute, in whatever capacity you are able, and in doing so, help us support Deputy Rosenkranz and honor K-9 Loki’s legacy,” according to Mordt.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.