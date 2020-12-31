Advertisement

GoFundMe created in honor of Boone Co. K9 Loki

All proceeds will go the the Boone County Sheriff’s Department K-9 fund.
"In memory of K-9 Loki" GoFundMe
"In memory of K-9 Loki" GoFundMe("In memory of K-9 Loki" GoFundMe)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe has been made for a Boone County Sheriff’s K9 officer killed early Sunday morning when a squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 90 near Irene Road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 90 near Irene Road when a vehicle struck the rear of the deputy’s squad car.

K9 Loki was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to a vet clinic in Rockford where Loki later died. The squad car, including all K-9 related equipment, was destroyed.

David Mordt is the organizer of the GoFundMe. He retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department after a full career as a K-9 handler in 2017, and has initiated a fundraiser to help the K-9 unit.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000. When the goal is achieved, Officer Parker of the Belvidere Police Department, my son, Kevin, and I have volunteered to be pepper sprayed in demonstration of support (and a little comedic relief) to Deputy Rosenkranz,” according to Mordt.

All proceeds will go the the Boone County Sheriff’s Department K-9 fund.

“The total cost to replace a K-9, squad, and equipment ranges from $50,000 to $75,000. With your support, we can rally together to help get this department’s K-9 unit back in operation to protect our community. I humbly ask that you contribute, in whatever capacity you are able, and in doing so, help us support Deputy Rosenkranz and honor K-9 Loki’s legacy,” according to Mordt.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Printess Wynn - GoFundMe
Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help
Don Carter Lanes
Family of suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting expresses condolences
It's still likely there will be moderate to locally major impacts from this winter storm the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow to continue for several hours, mix with freezing rain still likely in spots
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Latest snow emergencies declared

Latest News

Indoor dining
Illinois county allows indoor dining to governor’s chagrin
COVID-19 cases
IDPH: 8,009 more COVID-19 cases, 133 new deaths
Mutating coronavirus
IDPH monitoring new coronavirus variant
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Sheriff’s office creates designated area for protestors on NYE