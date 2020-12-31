FIRST ALERT: Cleaning up from biggest snow in nearly two years for some, 2021 to start messy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain caused some very slick and, at times impassable roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Now as we continue to clean up from the storm, our eyes turn to another messy day on Friday to start 2021.

Recapping the snow event from Tuesday into early Wednesday snows the heaviest snows occurred north and west of Rockford. Some spots in Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties saw more than 10 inches of snow. Nora, Illinois came in with a total of 12.7 inches that fell. Even spots in northern Winnebago County saw some hefty totals near 9 inches. The official total for Rockford will go down as 6.2 inches with 0.5 inches falling overnight into Wednesday.

Areas in northwest Illinois away from Rockford saw the highest snow totals from Wednesday's storm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is the highest snowfall total with a single event in almost two years for Rockford. You’d have to go back to the event on January 18-19, 2019 when 6.3 inches fell at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. There was a big cutoff in as little as 29 miles of who saw lots of snow and who saw smaller amounts, just as the forecast called. A HUGE thank you to all of the area snow plow and salt truck drivers who worked non-stop through Thursday morning to quickly clean the roads. The hardest part was clearing the snow in time to put salt down, as much of the Stateline had freezing rain on the back end of this system.

Snow totals right about as expected or a bit higher, forecast verified. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Just goes to show that only a few miles can be the difference from seeing hefty snow and not much. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heavy, wet snow came from this and of course needs to be shoveled. Be sure to do it safely so you don’t burn out too quick or hurt your back. Plus shoveling is needed now through Friday morning because temperatures will remain below freezing and any standing water will freeze. This, in turn, will cause potential slick spots on sidewalks and roads.

Do stretches before shoveling Push the snow instead of lifting it to prevent back injuries Lighten the load of each scoop of snow and take breaks Drink plenty of water Help neighbors

Follow these tips to get as much snow off your driveway, sidewalk or other walkways ahead of Fridays wintery cocktail that looks to open 2021 on a messy note. This will come as 2020 closes on a seasonable and sunny note Thursday. There are still plenty of uncertainties with this storm but confidence is high that a wintery cocktail with rain, snow, freezing rain and even sleet will be here to welcome the New Year.

Winter Storm Watches for Missouri have been issued ahead of Friday. Could those be expanded here? (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will impact the region Friday morning into Friday night. We are currently thinking as this system moves in from south to north it will start as freezing rain then changeover to snow, essentially the opposite of what occurred Wednesday. The biggest concern is the freezing rain causing ice amounts more than 0.10 inches, a thin glaze on concrete surfaces. The timing of the changeover from freezing rain to snow is still uncertain because the exact track and strength of the storm is still up in the air.

Snow will switch to a mix, primarily of freezing rain, from south to north Friday morning. The freezing rain may persist through much of the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will switch to a mix, primarily of freezing rain, from south to north Friday morning. The freezing rain may persist through much of the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will switch to a mix, primarily of freezing rain, from south to north Friday morning. The freezing rain may persist through much of the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As the National Weather Service called in in their latest forecast discussion, we are not looking at the barrel of a blockbuster winter/ice storm. There is still high uncertainty on how long snow and then freezing rain will each persist. Check back for the latest forecast updates and be prepared for potential travel impacts.

Another round of winter weather is expected for New Year's Day. Still lots of uncertainties with it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another round of winter weather is expected for New Year's Day. Still lots of uncertainties with it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another round of winter weather is expected for New Year's Day. Still lots of uncertainties with it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another round of winter weather is expected for New Year's Day. Still lots of uncertainties with it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.