Faith-based organizations encourage community to lean on spirituality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the mass shooting on December 26 that claimed the lives of 3 people and injured 3 more inside Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, the community tries to find a way to move forward, pushing many people to cling closely to their faith.

“The real hope lies in organizations and projects and programs that can strengthen our morals,” said Y.E.S. Club Youth Ministry Founder, Carl Cole.

According to the American Psychological Association, religion can often help people with adversity by encouraging them to reframe life events through a hopeful lens and enhance connections in their lives. Y.E.S. Club Youth Ministry Founder, Carl Cole, said this year especially, he has seen people craving answers for events happening around them.

“A lot of people are saying, why does God allow this stuff to happen? But they’re not thinking that some things that happen are cause and effect,” said Cole.

Y.E.S. Club Education Director, Dianna Cole, said the good or bad choices you make will determine how you react to the events in your life and events in the world around you.

“There are external things that happen to all of us in life,” said Cole. “And we can make choices to either be angry or bitter, become hateful, do things that are horrible, or we can find out what’s out there to help us deal with our emotions.”

In times of hardship, Y.E.S. Club Ministries encourages people to find inspiration and healing through their faith, which isn’t limited to believers. According to the American Psychological Association, non-believers can seek inspiration through meditation, healing and literature.

“We have to remember God is love, and God is hope, and God is the healer,” said Cole.

