Advertisement

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said Thursday that it would hold the event the evening of Jan. 19, calling it the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost.” It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

“In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar said in a statement.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols. The virus has killed more than 340,000 people nationwide.

The inauguration committee already announced this week that there would be no traditional inaugural luncheon at the Capitol because of the virus, another political tradition suspended because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Printess Wynn - GoFundMe
Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help
Don Carter Lanes
Family of suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting expresses condolences
It's still likely there will be moderate to locally major impacts from this winter storm the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow to continue for several hours, mix with freezing rain still likely in spots
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Latest snow emergencies declared

Latest News

FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the...
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census: Early analysis shows falsifying data was rare
Indoor dining
Illinois county allows indoor dining to governor’s chagrin
COVID-19 cases
IDPH: 8,009 more COVID-19 cases, 133 new deaths
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020