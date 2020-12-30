Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 155 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.3 percent.
Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago County Health Department(Winnebago County Health Department)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 22,611 from 22,456 on Monday. The total deaths stand at 335 stemming from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 329 on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.3 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 113 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Wednesday’s report of 117.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
Ill. adds 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Active threat situations tragically claim too many lives here in the United States and around...
Local officers share active threat survival tips
Belvidere Fire Department
Family GoFundMe made after Christmas Day fire in Belvidere
Rockford mass shooting prompts experts to draw awareness to combat-related, mental stress
Mental health experts say PTSD poses serious concerns for military members and veterans