Vigil for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims set for Jan. 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A candlelight vigil has been planned to honor and pray for all affected by the Dec. 26 mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

The vigil will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Local pastors, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Alderman Beach, and owner Brad Sommer will speak, including a special singing of Amazing Grace by Jodi Beach.

Those who wish to attend are asked to park in the east or west lots at Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E State St, then proceed on foot to the North lot. Those interested are asked to bring a candle to light and maybe a couple extra to share for those without a candle.

