The Pottery Lounge moves to Forest Plaza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pottery Lounge is moving to their new Rockford location in Forest Plaza in January.

On Jan. 2, The Pottery Lounge will be located at 6059 E. State St., next to Kohl’s. The new location comes with changes to the business, including full coverage paints and glazes. An expanded wood art and crafting station will be added in January, with hand-building and a pottery wheel, along with many events and experiences, coming later in 2021.

All current customer pieces will be available for pick up at the new location when complete. All COVID-19 precautions are still in place, including sanitization, social distancing, online ordering, to-go kits, and curbside pickup. Our layout has also changed to facilitate distancing, with separated shop and painting areas to reduce foot traffic while seated.

Hours at the new location are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Questions or comments can be answered via Facebook, through email at contact@thepotterylounge.com, or by phone at the new location (816) 977-3937.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.