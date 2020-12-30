Rockford snow emergency canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The citywide snow emergency for Rockford has been canceled as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Citizens are urged to follow at a safe distance behind snowplows. This will prevent the salt that is being spread from hitting your vehicle and the added distance also allows a driver room to back up if needed, according to the city of Rockford in an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with questions may contact the Street Division at 779-348-7260.

