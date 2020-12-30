Advertisement

Rockford Post Office: Please clear snow, ice

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow.”
For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many...
For the Post Office this year, there's added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many to shop online and send their gifts through the mail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a forecast of severe weather across the state this week, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” Rockford Postmaster Rebecca Kruckenberg said.  “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those cards and packages delivered in time for the holidays.”

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort,” says Kruckenberg.  “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery.  Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

“We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Kruckenberg said. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

