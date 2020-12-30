Rockford FD rescues cat from fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department rescued a cat from a structure fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews were at the scene of 1200 Auburn Court as of 9:40 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account.

There are no reported injuries at this time. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.