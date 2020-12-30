Advertisement

Rockford FD rescues cat from fire

There are no reported injuries at this time.
Rockford Fire Department
Rockford Fire Department(Rockford Illinois Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department rescued a cat from a structure fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews were at the scene of 1200 Auburn Court as of 9:40 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account.

There are no reported injuries at this time. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

