Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Dec. 26, 14-year-old Printess Wynn was one of the six people who got shot in Rockford at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. His mother is now asking the community for help through a GoFundMe.

“Unfortunately, he was shot in his face which will cause him to undergo a series of very extensive and expensive surgeries,” his mother Diane Wynn said in a GoFundMe.

Diane says she was in a severe car accident just weeks ago and is unable to return to work. She adds she is in no condition to drive back and forth to the hospital, nor in any financial condition to pay for transportation.

“I need help so I am able to care for him. I need help with medical appointments and therapy,” Diane said. “I have medical bills as well as normal housing needs. I am in no position to continue paying my bills since I am off of work. Anything that’s given is greatly appreciated.”

As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised $3,945, with a goal of $20,000.

