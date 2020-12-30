Advertisement

Mother of 14-year-old shot at Don Carter Lanes asks for help

Printess Wynn was one of six victims from the mass shooting.
Printess Wynn - GoFundMe
Printess Wynn - GoFundMe(Printess Wynn - GoFundMe)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Dec. 26, 14-year-old Printess Wynn was one of the six people who got shot in Rockford at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. His mother is now asking the community for help through a GoFundMe.

“Unfortunately, he was shot in his face which will cause him to undergo a series of very extensive and expensive surgeries,” his mother Diane Wynn said in a GoFundMe.

Diane says she was in a severe car accident just weeks ago and is unable to return to work. She adds she is in no condition to drive back and forth to the hospital, nor in any financial condition to pay for transportation.

“I need help so I am able to care for him. I need help with medical appointments and therapy,” Diane said. “I have medical bills as well as normal housing needs. I am in no position to continue paying my bills since I am off of work. Anything that’s given is greatly appreciated.”

As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised $3,945, with a goal of $20,000.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
Latest snow emergencies declared
Due to the incoming winter storm appearing likely, if not certain to have impacts here, we've...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings hoisted for much of the Stateline as storm impacts become more clear
Friends remember Denny Steinhoff
Friends, colleagues remember shooting victim Denny Steinhoff
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker: Reduced co-pays of $1.25 for parents in Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program
Vigil
Vigil for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims set for Jan. 2
The Pottery Lounge Facebook
The Pottery Lounge moves to Forest Plaza
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois has administered more COVID-19 vaccines than any other state
IDPH: 7,374 more COVID-19 cases, 178 new deaths