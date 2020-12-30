Mental health experts say PTSD poses serious concerns for military members and veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s such a tragedy,” said Vietnam Veterans Honors Society President, Nick Parnello.

Duke Webb, the alleged gunman in this past weekend’s bowling alley mass shooting faces three charges of first degree murder. While the motive is unknown, Webb’s Defense Attorney claimed he could suffer from mental illness stemming from his time in the United States military.

“There is some indication of PTSD and brain injuries, but he will be evaluated by a doctor for that,” said Defense Attorney, Elizabeth Bucko.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, post traumatic stress disorder is a mental health condition that significantly affects U.S. military veterans and it results in higher rates of aggression and suicide if left untreated.

“Usually with PTSD there’s other factors at play,” said Licensed Clinical Therapist, Thomas Butler.

But Licensed Clinical Therapist, Thomas Butler, said symptoms vary on a case-by-case basis, and rarely does it result in violence.

“A lot of times they would have a concurrent major depressive disorder, they could be very depressed, also suffering with PTSD, those issues can lead to a level of psychosis,” said Butler.

“It’s just a painful thing. Nightmares of things that happened and the losses you felt,” said Parnello.

Vietnam Veterans Honors Society President, Nick Parnello, said the lasting effects of PTSD linger for all active serving soldiers and veterans, and coping with the trauma is a constant battle.

“Long after the war ends, it doesn’t end for us,” Parnello said.

