Advertisement

Mental health experts say PTSD poses serious concerns for military members and veterans

Rockford mass shooting prompts experts to draw awareness to combat-related, mental stress
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s such a tragedy,” said Vietnam Veterans Honors Society President, Nick Parnello.

Duke Webb, the alleged gunman in this past weekend’s bowling alley mass shooting faces three charges of first degree murder. While the motive is unknown, Webb’s Defense Attorney claimed he could suffer from mental illness stemming from his time in the United States military.

“There is some indication of PTSD and brain injuries, but he will be evaluated by a doctor for that,” said Defense Attorney, Elizabeth Bucko.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, post traumatic stress disorder is a mental health condition that significantly affects U.S. military veterans and it results in higher rates of aggression and suicide if left untreated.

“Usually with PTSD there’s other factors at play,” said Licensed Clinical Therapist, Thomas Butler.

But Licensed Clinical Therapist, Thomas Butler, said symptoms vary on a case-by-case basis, and rarely does it result in violence.

“A lot of times they would have a concurrent major depressive disorder, they could be very depressed, also suffering with PTSD, those issues can lead to a level of psychosis,” said Butler.

“It’s just a painful thing. Nightmares of things that happened and the losses you felt,” said Parnello.

Vietnam Veterans Honors Society President, Nick Parnello, said the lasting effects of PTSD linger for all active serving soldiers and veterans, and coping with the trauma is a constant battle.

“Long after the war ends, it doesn’t end for us,” Parnello said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago Co. adds 155 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
Ill. adds 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Active threat situations tragically claim too many lives here in the United States and around...
Local officers share active threat survival tips
Belvidere Fire Department
Family GoFundMe made after Christmas Day fire in Belvidere