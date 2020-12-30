Local officers share active threat survival tips

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Active threat situations tragically claim too many lives here in the United States and around the world. If you find yourself in one of these potentially fatal situations authorities say try to get as far away from the threat as possible.

“The reality is these situations happen everywhere in the country everyday,” said Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge. “We have to be prepared, we have to observe the event when it happens, and we have to find a way to get out safety and report the incident to the police.”

Bethge says alerting police is crucial in these situations.

“Sometimes, what we’ve seen nationally, is that we aren’t being notified fast enough and people think somebody else is going to call the police,” said Bethge. “The reality is if you have information we need you to be a good witness and notify the police, so we can respond and deal with whatever the situation is.”

Officers say understandably police can freeze up in these incidents, but says try to help those around you.

“If you see somebody that’s struggling and if you’re able to try to give them some assistance or at least something to get them going because you go into a state of shock where you don’t really know what’s going on and ultimately you need that kind of reminder that little jumpstart, so you speak up and go into action,” said Loves Park Police Chief Jerry Guetsch.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.