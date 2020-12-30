Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker: Reduced co-pays of $1.25 for parents in Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program

The state is dedicating an additional $20 million in funding from the CARES Act to provide aid to additional providers in Illinois.
(WYMT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced parents in the Child Care Assistance Program will pay a maximum of $1.25 in monthly co-pays.

CCAP provides low-income families with access to childcare throughout Illinois and the reduced rates will provide financial relief to families across the state as Illinois continues to feel the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The lower rates are applicable in January and Feb. 2021.

Support for eligible families includes paying for all eligible days of child care regardless of the child’s attendance. These changes are effective for December, January and February. As of last month, 98,000 children were enrolled in CCAP.

“Our lives are full of so many unknowns right now – and childcare service providers and working parents know that all too well,” Gov. Pritzker said. “That’s why my administration is stepping in to help the providers and families enrolled in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program secure a little more stability and flexibility just as we did in the spring. To lift some of the burden on parents, the parent co-pay for all families in the program will be reduced to just $1.25 per month in the first two months of the new year.”

Earlier this year, the Pritzker administration provided $270 million in relief funding to child care providers across the state as part of Illinois’ Business Interruption Grant Program, the largest business-relief program in the nation. The state is dedicating an additional $20 million in funding from the CARES Act to provide aid to additional providers in Illinois.

“I would like to sincerely thank Governor Pritzker for his ongoing support for families in our child care program. The temporary reduction in the co-pay for the families across the state will be an enormous relief while so many are working to rebuild during COVID-19,” Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou said.

IDHS’ Office of Child Care administers the Child Care Program to provide low-income, working families with access to quality, affordable child care that allows them to continue working and contributes to the healthy, emotional and social development of the child. Families can stay connected with the program on the Child Care Assistance Program Facebook or at the IDHS website.

