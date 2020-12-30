FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow to continue for several hours, mix with freezing rain still likely in spots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first major winter storm of the season is underway, and has already unleashed quite a punch! Accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are already in the books throughout the region, and snow’s nowhere near finished! Though radar imagery does show the back edge of the precipitation racing eastward through Iowa, it’s likely several more hours of snow are still ahead.

Moderate to, at times, heavy snow is nowhere near finished. It's still to continue for several hours ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we proceed through the remainder of the evening, the wild card of sleet and freezing rain enters the conversation. The I-88 corridor and points south are to be the first candidates to see that transition to mixed precipitation between 10:00 and 11:00 Tuesday evening.

Heavy snow will continue through late evening Tuesday, though a mix or change to freezing rain is going to start to take place along and south of the I-88 corridor. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The freezing rain will continue a slow progression northward in the hours that follow, ultimately flirting with the Rockford Metro shortly after midnight. However, areas along and north of US-20 are more likely to receive snow at that time.

Shortly after Midnight, the freezing rain line looks to inch northward, even flirting with the City of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the 3:00 hour arrives Wednesday morning, quite the wintry cocktails likely to be upon us. While the Rockford Metro and points north are likely to remain as snow, there’s to be a sharp switch to freezing rain just to the south, and then straight rain is likely along and south of I-88.

Quite a wintry cocktail's on tap to occur come 3:00am. Snow's likely to continue in the Rockford Metro, while areas just south are to see freezing rain, and the southernmost reaches of our area may change to all rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The end of the precipitation looks to occur a bit earlier than first anticipated. The storm’s faster movement should allow precipitation to wind down by about 5:00 Wednesday morning, if not even a bit sooner than that.

Precipitation will be nearly finished come 5:00am, if not finished altogether. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our snowfall forecast has increased since Tuesday afternoon, but only slightly. The placement of the heavies snow remains across portions of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties, where 6 to 10 inches are likely. I wouldn’t even completely rule out an 11 or 12 inch report to come from one or two towns in those counties. Accumulations will drop off rather sharply to the southeast.

When all is said and done, we're still looking at 6 to 10 inches of snow over much of the viewing area, with lighter amounts to the south, where sleet and freezing rain will cut into accumulations some. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, locations that don’t pick up the heavy snowfall accumulations won’t be celebrating. Rather, they’ll be scraping, as the locales to see the least snow will be seeing the most ice.

There could be some rather decent ice accumulations south of Rockford, especially along the I-88 corridor. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With still several hours of wintry precipitation ahead and significant travel impacts to continue during and slightly beyond that time, Winter Storm Warnings remain in place through the mid-morning hours Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings continue across the entire area through early to mid-morning Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though precipitation should be done in time for Wednesday morning’s commute, additional travel time is encouraged, and crews will not likely had ample time to fully clear all of the roadways. Much quieter weather’s on the way Wednesday and most of the day Thursday, before another potentially messy system sets its sights on the area on New Year’s Day.

