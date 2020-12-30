Family GoFundMe made after Christmas Day fire in Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a Christmas fire left a home uninhabitable, a GoFundMe has been made to help a Belvidere family.

“As we were celebrating Christmas, my aunt’s and sister’s home caught on fire and it is considered uninhabitable due to the damages,” according to Alejandro Herrera, organizer of the GoFundMe. “With this sad news, we are asking friends and family for support. Any amount is appreciated and will go into replacing what was damaged in the fire.”

The Belvidere Fire Department was on scene of a possible gas leak at a nearby address when crews were flagged down that a home was on fire in the 1400 block of 5th Ave. just before 7 p.m. Friday.

At the time, one cat along with two birds were rescued. Another member of the family tells WIFR the birds died in the fire due to the extensive smoke. You can donate to the family here.

Officials say the home is uninhabitable due to extensive smoke damage. Damages are estimated at $20,000 with the value of the home around $135,000.

The home had working smoke detectors at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

