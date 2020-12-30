Advertisement

Family GoFundMe made after Christmas Day fire in Belvidere

The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Belvidere Fire Department
Belvidere Fire Department(Belvidere Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a Christmas fire left a home uninhabitable, a GoFundMe has been made to help a Belvidere family.

“As we were celebrating Christmas, my aunt’s and sister’s home caught on fire and it is considered uninhabitable due to the damages,” according to Alejandro Herrera, organizer of the GoFundMe. “With this sad news, we are asking friends and family for support. Any amount is appreciated and will go into replacing what was damaged in the fire.”

The Belvidere Fire Department was on scene of a possible gas leak at a nearby address when crews were flagged down that a home was on fire in the 1400 block of 5th Ave. just before 7 p.m. Friday.

At the time, one cat along with two birds were rescued. Another member of the family tells WIFR the birds died in the fire due to the extensive smoke. You can donate to the family here.

Officials say the home is uninhabitable due to extensive smoke damage. Damages are estimated at $20,000 with the value of the home around $135,000.

The home had working smoke detectors at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago Co. adds 155 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
Ill. adds 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Active threat situations tragically claim too many lives here in the United States and around...
Local officers share active threat survival tips
Rockford mass shooting prompts experts to draw awareness to combat-related, mental stress
Mental health experts say PTSD poses serious concerns for military members and veterans