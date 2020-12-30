COVID-19 testing site moving to new Rockford location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state operated community-based COVID-19 testing site in Rockford will be moving on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 to 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd. in Rockford.

The last day of testing at the University of Illinois Health Services Campus will be on Dec. 31.

Testing at all state operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested, according to the IDPH.

A list of state operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website here.

State community-based testing sites will be closed on New Year’s Day but will reopen Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.

