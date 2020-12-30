Boylan grad Kennedy learning to think positive with Billikens

ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - Despite being named all-conference three times, NIC-10 MVP and all-state, Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy can never be too hard on herself, but it’s something she says she’s trying to work on as she adjusts to life as a division one college athlete.

“I have to realize that failures lead to success and you learn from your mistakes,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy has the talent to be successful with Saint Louis University, but first the Boylan grad believes she needs to get out of her own head.

“I think that’s something I have to get through my head to block out all of the negative stuff going through my head like the turnovers or “Wow, I shouldn’t have shot that shot” or “I should have passed the extra pass,”” Kennedy said. “I just have to learn from my mistakes and grow from it and move on from there.”

Kennedy is adjusting quickly to the fast-paced college game.

The Rockford native scored 15 points with nine rebounds in her debut against Memphis. However, she says she still has a lot to learn especially at a new position on the floor.

“You have to let the game come to you so once I realized that, it got better,” said Kennedy. “I’m still learning when to shoot the three, when to drive, just decision making is where I have to improve on and I think as time goes I’ll get there and it will improve my game.”

The Billikens freshman likes a challenge and the first month has been just that.

After a delayed start to the season because of COVID-19, SLU went back into quarantine because of a positive test.

That gives Kennedy some time to work on another aspect of her game.

“I try to take my coach’s advice and try and not worry about the basketball part and just my conditioning part because obviously that’s all we can do right now,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been playing basketball for years and it will come to us just like that when we come back so I’m trying not to worry about the basketball part as much as the conditioning.”

While Kennedy and the Billikens have seen five of their first seven games get postponed, she remains optimistic and feels blessed just to be able to play once.

“It’s a dream come true and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else and I’m so glad to have the opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.