Boone Co. gets first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County received their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The initial shipment of 500 doses received will be used to provide vaccines to local healthcare personnel and emergency response staff. The Boone County Health Department will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine this week to the county’s first priority groups.

Long-term care facilities are also part of Phase 1 priority, and Boone County LTCF are enrolled in a federal program, called the Pharmacy Partnership Program. This program is a direct partnership between LTCF and pharmacies. The BCHD has been told that the expected start for long-term care facility vaccinations may be as early as the current week.

Additional vaccine is expected to arrive on a weekly basis, according to the Boone County Health Department.

Currently, the BCHD does not have a registration site for vaccines and anticipates that phase 1a will take 4 to 6 weeks to complete. In preparation for future eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, the health department is working with the IDPH to implement a state-wide vaccine registration and scheduling tool.

For more information on vaccination planning efforts, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.