Advertisement

After receiving vaccine, Kentucky state auditor tests positive for COVID-19

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - One day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Kentucky’s state auditor has tested positive for the virus, WAVE reported.

Mike Harmon says his positive test came one day after his wife, Lynn, tested positive after being notified that she had been exposed to COVID-19.

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE)

Harmon said he and his wife are self-isolating and have only mild symptoms. The Harmons say they plan to follow the recommendation of health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although Harmon’s positive test came the after after he received the vaccine, he said “I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible.”

Harmon believes he was exposed shortly before or after receiving the first injection of the two-dose vaccine on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
Latest snow emergencies declared
Due to the incoming winter storm appearing likely, if not certain to have impacts here, we've...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings hoisted for much of the Stateline as storm impacts become more clear
Friends remember Denny Steinhoff
Friends, colleagues remember shooting victim Denny Steinhoff
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified

Latest News

FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
Nashville bombing: Suspect’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is still breaking records.
US hits record for daily COVID-19 deaths
Gov. Pritzker: Reduced co-pays of $1.25 for parents in Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program
Wednesday’s final report from the attorney general’s office said the office will retain more...
Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case