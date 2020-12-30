Advertisement

3 killed when suspected carjacker drives wrong way on I-95 in Fla.

The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing...
The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95,(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three people were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way onto Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with another vehicle, authorities said.

Two other people were injured in the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95, Volusia County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

The man turned into the southbound lanes, heading against traffic with his headlights off, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the oncoming traffic, but the man’s car hit another vehicle head-on. The suspected carjacker and the driver and a passenger in the other car were killed, highway patrol Lt. Kim Montes told the Orlando Sentinel.

Two passengers in the backseat of second vehicle were taken to local hospitals with traumatic injuries, officials said. Their names, ages and conditions were not available.

The names of the three killed were also not released.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic as investigators collected evidence at the crash scene.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
Latest snow emergencies declared
Due to the incoming winter storm appearing likely, if not certain to have impacts here, we've...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings hoisted for much of the Stateline as storm impacts become more clear
Friends remember Denny Steinhoff
Friends, colleagues remember shooting victim Denny Steinhoff
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified

Latest News

FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
Nashville bombing: Suspect’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is still breaking records.
US hits record for daily COVID-19 deaths
Gov. Pritzker: Reduced co-pays of $1.25 for parents in Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program
Wednesday’s final report from the attorney general’s office said the office will retain more...
Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case