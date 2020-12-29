Advertisement

WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 102-year-old World War II veteran is now the oldest person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Melvin Rehkop served during the war in Iceland, France and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge.

“I’m just thankful I made it all through the war and had a normal life,” Rehkop said.

The one thing he never had to battle was COVID-19, and thanks to this vaccine, he likely never will.

For the staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, this day was a long time coming.

“It’s amazing. This is something we’ve been working on for months,” Christy Mears with Veterans Affairs said. “For all of this to come together for this veteran today, to really kick this off, it’s amazing, to say the least.”

Rehkop said he was surprised he was chosen to get the vaccine so early, but he is grateful.

“The good Lord protected me all through the service, and I always honored him and praised him for that,” Rehkop said.

He said he’ll give thanks for this as well.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago Co. adds 155 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Rep.-elect Luke Letlow discusses Louisiana runoff win with Peter Zampa
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
Ill. adds 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
In this Dec. 21, 1987, file photo, Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark is pictured at a...
Principal Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82