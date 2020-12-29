Winnebago Co. adds 360 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Christmas Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 22,456 from 22,096 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 329 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 318 on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.4 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 113 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Wednesday’s report of 117.

