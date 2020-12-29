Advertisement

Vigil for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims postponed due to weather

A new date will be announced when it is determined, according to an announcement on Facebook by Don Carter Lanes.
(WBKO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Expected heavy snow has postponed a candlelight vigil for shooting victims at Don Carter Lanes Tuesday night.

A new date will be announced when it is determined, according to an announcement on Facebook by Don Carter Lanes.

Due to the heavy snow that is expected to fall this afternoon and into the evening, we have decided to postpone the...

Posted by Don Carter Lanes on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

“Thank you for your continued support of the victims and their families. There is also an active and running GoFundMe account on the DCL page for the six victims,” the Facebook post said.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a press conference will announce details of the Miracle Mile Care Fund in partnership with Illinois Bank & Trust to support the victims and their families.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago Co. adds 155 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
Ill. adds 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Active threat situations tragically claim too many lives here in the United States and around...
Local officers share active threat survival tips
Belvidere Fire Department
Family GoFundMe made after Christmas Day fire in Belvidere
Rockford mass shooting prompts experts to draw awareness to combat-related, mental stress
Mental health experts say PTSD poses serious concerns for military members and veterans