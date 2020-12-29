Vigil for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims postponed due to weather
A new date will be announced when it is determined, according to an announcement on Facebook by Don Carter Lanes.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Expected heavy snow has postponed a candlelight vigil for shooting victims at Don Carter Lanes Tuesday night.
A new date will be announced when it is determined, according to an announcement on Facebook by Don Carter Lanes.
“Thank you for your continued support of the victims and their families. There is also an active and running GoFundMe account on the DCL page for the six victims,” the Facebook post said.
At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a press conference will announce details of the Miracle Mile Care Fund in partnership with Illinois Bank & Trust to support the victims and their families.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.