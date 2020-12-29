Snow Park at Alpine Hills now open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A winter flurry of fun can now be found at the Rockford Park District’s Snow Park at Alpine Hills.

COVID-19 mitigation restrictions at Rockford Park District’s indoor facilities have allowed the district to shift resources to re-open the Snow Park at 4402 Larson Ave. for the 2020-2021 season, according to the Rockford Park District.

Special Opening Week Hours of Operation:

· Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Wednesday, Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· New Year’s – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

· Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Normal Hours of Operation:

· Thursday - Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

· Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Extended hours when school is out.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, there are park capacity limits. Online reservations must be made.

Currently, enough snow has been made by district staff to open the tubing lanes only. Even if fresh snow falls, more snow will be made to build a four-foot base needed to open the terrain park, and some finishing touches are being put on a new outdoor ice rink. A new tot play area will also be established in the future, according to the district.

