RVC campuses closing early Tuesday
Students needing assistance can contact departments as needed, employees are working remotely.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to expected severe winter weather, RVC campuses will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday.
Students needing assistance can contact departments as needed, employees are working remotely. Visit here for key contact info and the student services reopening plan.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.