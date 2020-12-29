Latest snow emergencies declared

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of places in the WIFR viewing area are under snow emergencies due to the expected severe weather on Tuesday evening.

A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Rockford.

Snow emergency parking will begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. with odd side parking. On Wednesday, it will be even side parking starting at 8 a.m.

Contractors are scheduled to begin plowing residential street sometime during the evening, depending on snow volume and accumulation. Enforcement teams will be deployed throughout the city to ticket offenders.

The City of Rockford Public Works Department began salting routes at 3:45 p.m. Drivers are urged to follow at a safe distance behind snowplows. This will prevent the salt that is being spread from hitting your vehicle and the added distance also allows a driver room to back up if needed.

The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency through Jan. 2 at 8 a.m. Winter parking and property regulations described in the city ordinance are in effect.

Storm emergency issued for South Beloit beginning at 4 p.m., to expire Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. Residents are reminded that snow and parking related ordinances within the city will be enforced, according to Street Superintendent Mike Murp. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website. Residents can register for email or text alerts for snow emergencies here.

The Roscoe region is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Forecasts are calling for potentially up to 6 inches of snow or more, paired with intermittent freezing rain, a combination that is likely to result in icy street and sidewalk conditions,” according to the Village of Roscoe.

The Village of Roscoe is declaring a local Snow Emergency through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Please make sure that no vehicles are parked on public streets and residential roads during this period. Snow and salt trucks will be out throughout the duration of the event, and will require safe unobstructed access to all of our roadways. Please minimize all non-essential travel during the storm event, stay safe, and stay warm,” according to the Village of Roscoe.

The Belvidere Public Works Department is reporting a snow ordinance is currently in effect.

The Village of Winnebago Snow Parking Ordinance is in effect through the duration of the snow storm and until streets are cleared. No vehicles may park on any street located within the corporate limits of the Village of Winnebago after two inches of snow has fallen, according to Deputy Clerk Kellie Symonds of the Village of Winnebago.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.