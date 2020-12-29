Miracle Mile businesses react to deadly mass shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tragedy washes over the community of Rockford, after a mass shooting leaves 3 people dead and 3 people injured in Rockford over the weekend.

Ambyr Koch is the Director of Operations at Mary’s Market, and she said she was relieved to find most of her staff went home before the shooting took place on Saturday night. However, surveillance cameras confirmed there was staff still in the bakery Saturday night, sending Koch into a tailspin of fear and concern she said she’s never experienced before. Knowing that a crime like this could have happened to Mary’s Market, Koch said, or other businesses apart of Miracle Mile, is frightening.

“It can happen to anybody, anywhere, anytime, nobody is exempt from random acts of danger like that. It was no different than something happening to an actual personal family member of my own. So it was fear, it was concern,” said Koch.

Miracle Mile declined an interview, but they did release a statement.

“Our hearts go out to all the individuals and families who were affected by this senseless act of violence. While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, we felt it was important to set up a fund so our community can unite in support of the victims to help with their medical bills, funeral expenses and other related costs. Rockfordians are some of the most kind-hearted, generous people around.”

Tax deductible donations can be made at any Illinois Bank & Trust drive-up facility, or the website www.MiracleMileRockford.com/blog (then click on the Donate button), or mail to Miracle Mile Rockford, 1643 N Alpine Rd, PMB 129, Rockford, IL 61107.

Miracle Mile will be holding a press conference Tuesday, December 29 to discuss further details about the fund.

