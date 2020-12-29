Advertisement

Miracle Mile businesses react to deadly mass shooting

Miracle Mile will organize a fundraiser to help the victims and their families
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tragedy washes over the community of Rockford, after a mass shooting leaves 3 people dead and 3 people injured in Rockford over the weekend.

Ambyr Koch is the Director of Operations at Mary’s Market, and she said she was relieved to find most of her staff went home before the shooting took place on Saturday night. However, surveillance cameras confirmed there was staff still in the bakery Saturday night, sending Koch into a tailspin of fear and concern she said she’s never experienced before. Knowing that a crime like this could have happened to Mary’s Market, Koch said, or other businesses apart of Miracle Mile, is frightening.

“It can happen to anybody, anywhere, anytime, nobody is exempt from random acts of danger like that. It was no different than something happening to an actual personal family member of my own. So it was fear, it was concern,” said Koch.

Miracle Mile declined an interview, but they did release a statement.

“Our hearts go out to all the individuals and families who were affected by this senseless act of violence. While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, we felt it was important to set up a fund so our community can unite in support of the victims to help with their medical bills, funeral expenses and other related costs. Rockfordians are some of the most kind-hearted, generous people around.”

Tax deductible donations can be made at any Illinois Bank & Trust drive-up facility, or the website www.MiracleMileRockford.com/blog (then click on the Donate button), or mail to Miracle Mile Rockford, 1643 N Alpine Rd, PMB 129, Rockford, IL 61107.

Miracle Mile will be holding a press conference Tuesday, December 29 to discuss further details about the fund.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Deadliest Year in Rockford's history
Rockford Crime Recap
Rockford Crime a year in review
2020 CRIME RECAP: The deadliest year in Rockford’s recorded history
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 360 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Christmas Eve
Belvidere Fire Department
Belvidere home uninhabitable after fire