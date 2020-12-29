Friends, colleagues remember shooting victim Denny Steinhoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline basketball community remembers the life of a long-time referee, who was one of three victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting.

“I knew Denny ever since I started refereeing basketball in 1990,” said Steve Franck, who partnered with Denny Steinhoff on the basketball courts for 22 years. “I actually kidded my wife that I saw him naked more than I saw her naked.”

During that time, Steve found Denny Steinhoff to be an outstanding referee and an even better mentor.

“I learned a lot from him and I hope he learned something from me,” Franck said. “He taught me a lot of things and I never constantly stopped learning from him.”

A Belvidere Chrysler worker by day, Steinhoff was also a proud Vietnam Veteran, who was recovering from cancer brought on by agent orange.

“It was especially hard on him I know and hard on the people who knew him well,” said Franck. “He was a great guy and he cared.”

Steinhoff was one of three victims killed in a mass shooting Saturday, December 26, after a gunman opened fire at Shooter’s Bar and Don Carter Lanes. Steinhoff was 73 years old.

“I opened up Facebook and I [saw] Steve’s post and I dropped my coffee cup and I said oh no,” said Patrick Burke, who took the court hundreds of times with Steinhoff in his nearly 40 years of officiating.

“One thing was certain, you never got in trouble with Denny Steinhoff everybody loved him, he did a great job,” Burke said.

“Most of my memories with Denny is driving to and from the games and discussions and the time with my kids,” said Burke. “They just loved him. Denny’s just a fantastic person.”

“He’d light up any room he was in,” Burke continued. “People could gravitate toward him you’d never hear him say a bad word about him.”

Burke said there’s nothing that meant more to Denny than his time spent mentoring younger officials.

“His heart was there and his heart was with his family,” Burke said. “His heart was there with your family when he was with you.”

Businesses along the Miracle Mile have established a fundraiser for the shooting victims’ families. More information can be found on the Miracle Mile website.

