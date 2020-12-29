FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings hoisted for much of the Stateline as storm impacts become more clear

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now within 24 hours of a winter storm’s arrival, it’s not a question of if it’s going to snow in the Stateline, it’s a question of when it will snow and how much we can expect. Fortunately, the finer details of this storm’s evolution are becoming increasingly clear Monday Evening. What follows in this space is a detailed account of the timing of the storm’s impacts as well as a look at where the greatest impacts are to be felt.

Tuesday’s to start off quietly, albeit cloudy. Current projections suggest dry conditions are to hold through early afternoon. Our estimated time of snow’s arrival ranges from approximately 2:00pm along the Mississippi River to around 4:00pm in the Rockford Metro.

Snow is to overspread our area from west to east Tuesday afternoon.

Once the snow begins, it’s to continue with little or any interruption for several hours Tuesday Evening. Once we reach 9:00 or 10:00, our first wild card enters the picture. A warm nose of air aloft will likely cause precipitation to change over to freezing rain in spots, most likely along and south of Interstate 88.

Moderate to, at times, heavy snow will continue through the evening. Come 10:00pm, a mix with sleet and freezing rain may become a concern south of I-88.

It’s looking more and more likely that the northern half of the viewing area may stay as snow for the vast majority, if not the entirety of this event. Areas along and south of I-88 are more likely to have freezing rain and sleet mix in with the snowfall for much of the overnight hours. Once we pass the midnight hour, it’s appearing that precipitation may begin to lighten and become a bit more scattered. Still, we’re not out of the woods at that time.

Wintry precipitation should begin to taper off some and become a bit more scattered after Midnight.

Current thinking is that precipitation will likely be pushing eastward as we near dawn, though scattered light snow showers and freezing drizzle pockets still can’t be ruled out entirely.

Though light precipitation may linger through sunrise Wednesday, most of the activity will have pushed eastward far before then.

With this timeline in place, we anticipate there to be moderate travel impacts during Tuesday’s evening commute, and very high impacts during the evening and overnight hours, as snow becomes heavy at times and as icy conditions begin to take place to our south. While the precipitation should be largely over for Wednesday morning’s commute, it’s nearly impossible to imagine that crews will have been able to clear all of our major thoroughfares by that time.

Right now, it appears as though the worst travel period will be during the evening and overnight hours Tuesday.

As for snowfall amounts, it appears as though many of us will be on the receiving end of more than a half a foot of snow. Every single one of us stands a better than 50/50 chance at seeing two inches or more of snowfall. That’s the projection by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, there's a 50% or greater chance of seeing 2+" of snow areawide.

Four inch or greater tallies are nearly guaranteed in any community north and west of a line that stretches from Milwaukee to Rockford to Forreston to Savanna.

There's a high likelihood that the northwestern half of our viewing area picks up 4+" of snow, so says NOAA's Weather Prediction Center.

There also stands to be a 50/50 or better chance for six inches or more in Rockford and points north and west of the city.

In the City of Rockford, there's essentially a 50/50 chance at seeing 6+" of snow. Those chances rise as you head west and north of the city, and drop off sharply as you go south and east.

With this all in mind, our forecast calls for 5 to 8 inches of snow in the Rockford Metro along with all of Winnebago, Stephenson, Carroll, Rock, and Walworth Counties, as well as a large part of Boone, Ogle, Whiteside, and Jo Daviess Counties. Meanwhile, a pocket of 8 to 11 inch accumulations are possible in portions of Jo Daviess and Green Counties. Farther south and east, accumulations do drop off into the 2 to 5 inch range. That said, lighter snow accumulations do not equate to lower storm impacts. Though not as much snow will be found to our south and east, a period of freezing rain will still make for extremely treacherous travel.

There's to be a sharp difference in snowfall accumulations in the Stateline. Areas west and northwest of Rockford have the best chance of picking up the most snow, while the amounts drop off sharply as you head south and east.

