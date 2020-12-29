FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow moving in this afternoon, will continue into the evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A heavy band of snow is beginning to move into Northern Illinois from West to East and will gradually overspread the entire Stateline throughout the course of the afternoon. This will be the heavy, wet accumulating snow that will continue into the evening creating a mess for the Tuesday evening and potentially Wednesday morning commutes. A First Alert Weather Day is now taking place.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect areawide and will continue through Wednesday morning, too. Temperatures have remained below freezing areawide all morning and early afternoon long. Because of that, this snow will have no problems at all sticking to roads and sidewalks very quickly. As the afternoon goes on, expect conditions to continue deteriorating throughout the Stateline. At times, snowfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour will be likely as roads will quickly become snowcovered.

Winter Storm Warnings are posted areawide for the duration of this snowstorm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For the first few hours, this snow will be moderate to heavy, especially along/north of I-80. Hazardous travel conditions will be the main concern here, so now is the time to begin prepping your car in case you do need to be out driving at all! If that is the case, allow some extra time and drive very slow.

The snowfall will continue into the evening but our temperatures will gradually begin warming up to above freezing levels later into the overnight hours. This is when the snow will eventually transition to a mix, including some freezing rain overnight. Current thinking is that areas south of Rockford will see the transition to freezing rain first before that freezing line moves north. When the line moves north, areas will see freezing rain, to rain and then one final round of snow especially near Rockford before daybreak.

The changeover will be the slowest in the northern and western portions of the Stateline. These areas will be the ones that see the most snowfall from this.

Mid afternoon hours is when snow will continue to move west to east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

All of the Stateline will see snow first through the evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures will begin to warm later this evening into the overnight hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overnight into Wednesday is when we will see more freezing rain/sleet as our main form of precipitation. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On the back end we'll see a wintry cocktail of everything just before daybreak Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The snow will eventually transition to a mix, including some freezing rain overnight, and then eventually rain by daybreak Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Essentially the further north and west you go of Rockford, the more accumulating snow you will see. When all is said and done, most of us will see 5-9 inches, with higher amounts in parts of southwestern Wisconsin and into extreme northwestern Illinois in parts of Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. Some spots could see anywhere from 9-12 inches in those areas. The further south and east you go from Rockford, the less accumulating snowfall potential. Currently thinking 2-5 inches in those spots as they’ll see the transition to freezing rain first.

The further north and west you go, the more snow you will see. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Plan for slowed and hazardous travel late today into tonight and possibly Wednesday morning, and utilize flexibility in traveling if you are able. Most of the precipitation will be done for the most part by daytime Wednesday.

