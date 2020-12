BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - UPDATE FROM BELOIT POLICE:

This is an update to our previous post. We are seeking the whereabouts of 7month old Sovereign Taylor and 17 year old... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The City of Beliot is asking for residents to keep their eyes and ears open for a 7-month-old and a 17-year-old who are expected to be on their way to Chicago. The post from Beloit Police is below.

We are seeking the whereabouts of 7-month-old Sovereign A. Taylor and 17-year-old Jason Schaffer. We want to ensure that... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

