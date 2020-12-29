Advertisement

Blackhawks F Kirby Dach undergoes right wrist surgery

Canada's Kirby Dach (7) is checked by Russia's Ilya Safonov (24) during the third period of a...
Canada's Kirby Dach (7) is checked by Russia's Ilya Safonov (24) during the third period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach could miss the upcoming season after he had wrist surgery on Monday.

Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia last week. Team physician Michael Terry said Dach is expected to return to hockey-related activities in approximately four to five months.

Dach, who turns 20 on Jan. 21, got hurt on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone in the third period last Wednesday. After the hit, the Canada captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.

Dach’s injury is another tough blow for rebuilding Chicago after Alex Nylander, another young forward, had surgery last week to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. He also might be sidelined for the entire 2021 season.

Chicago bolstered its forward depth by agreeing to a $1 million, one-year contract with free-agent center Carl Soderberg on Saturday. The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Peyton Kennedy playing defense for Saint Louis University against Memphis on December 4.
Boylan grad Kennedy learning to think positive with Billikens
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Buffalo Sabres during...
Blackhawks C Toews sidelined indefinitely by illness
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL...
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) celebrates with Stephen Curry as Chicago Bulls guard...
Lee’s late 3 lifts Warriors over winless Bulls 129-128