Advertisement

Belvidere home uninhabitable after fire

Approximately 24 fire and emergency personnel from Belvidere and Boone County assisted with the fire.
Belvidere Fire Department
Belvidere Fire Department(Belvidere Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere home is now uninhabitable after a fire on Christmas.

The Belvidere Fire Department was on scene of a possible gas leak at a nearby address when crews were flagged down that their home was on fire at 1428 5th Ave. at 6:52 p.m.

The department found a single story duplex with smoke showing from the eaves. Prior to entering the home, firefighters were told no one was home in one unit and all members of the other unit were accounted for.

Crews quickly entered the home and found a basement fire which was extinguished within minutes. Both occupancies were searched and one cat along with two birds were rescued.

The home had working smoke detectors at the time of the incident. The fire cause is undetermined. The home is uninhabitable due to extensive smoke damage. Damages were estimated at $20,000 with the value of the home around $135,000.

Approximately 24 fire and emergency personnel from Belvidere and Boone County assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Deadliest Year in Rockford's history
Rockford Crime Recap
Rockford Crime a year in review
2020 CRIME RECAP: The deadliest year in Rockford’s recorded history
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 360 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Christmas Eve
Tragedy washes over the community of Rockford, after a mass shooting leaves 3 people dead and 3...
Miracle Mile businesses react to deadly mass shooting