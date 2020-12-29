Belvidere home uninhabitable after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere home is now uninhabitable after a fire on Christmas.

The Belvidere Fire Department was on scene of a possible gas leak at a nearby address when crews were flagged down that their home was on fire at 1428 5th Ave. at 6:52 p.m.

The department found a single story duplex with smoke showing from the eaves. Prior to entering the home, firefighters were told no one was home in one unit and all members of the other unit were accounted for.

Crews quickly entered the home and found a basement fire which was extinguished within minutes. Both occupancies were searched and one cat along with two birds were rescued.

The home had working smoke detectors at the time of the incident. The fire cause is undetermined. The home is uninhabitable due to extensive smoke damage. Damages were estimated at $20,000 with the value of the home around $135,000.

Approximately 24 fire and emergency personnel from Belvidere and Boone County assisted with the fire.

