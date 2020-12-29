Advertisement

Beloit Police: Teen had taken 7-month-old from mother’s home

The Beloit Police Dept is searching for 7 month old Sovereign Taylor and Jason Schaffer, 17.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. confirms seven-month-old Sovereign A. Taylor is home again with his mother after being reported missing early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Taylor and 17-year-old Jason Schaffer were located by police in Chicago just hours after BPD shared an alert asking for information on their whereabouts.

In an update later Tuesday, a BPD spokesperson explained officers responded to reports early Tuesday that Schaffer had taken the baby from his mother’s home, in the 700 block of Eighth Street.

With the Taylor back home, Beloit police have resumed a child custody investigation regarding the boy. The department could not say if Schaffer and the baby are related, saying only that it was part of the investigation.

Update, 3:20 pm Tuesday: We began our investigation early this morning after it was reported that a 7-month-old baby was...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Update 11:20 a.m.: Both individuals were safely located in Chicago. Thank you to the Chicago Police Department for your...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

