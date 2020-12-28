Advertisement

23 WIFR swapping COZI for Circle Network

New network coming to Rockford featuring country western and lifestyle programming.
The Circle Network 23.3
The Circle Network 23.3(WIFR)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Jan. 1, the stations of 23 WIFR will make a change on their subchannel lineup. COZI-TV which has been on the airwaves for more than three years, will be replaced by The Circle Network. The Circle Network features country music and lifestyle programming as well as retro TV programs such as The Beverly Hillbillies, F-Troop and many episodes of Hee Haw.

You may have seen weekly episodes of the Grand Old Opry on WIFR-LD 23.1 since this past summer. That show and many more like it can be seen on The Circle Network.

More information about programming can be found on the network’s website www.circleallaccess.com.

In addition to over the air viewing, The Circle Network can also be seen on Comcast 434 in the Rockford area, 356 in Rochelle, channel 102 on MediaCom and channel 194 on Charter Spectrum.

23 WIFR’s parent company, Gray Television, has ownership interest in the network so this just makes it more exciting to bring our own network to Rockford.

