Who is Duke Webb?

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford Saturday night.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the motive behind Saturday night’s mass shooting remains unknown, we are learning more about Duke Webb, the 37-year-old man who was taken into custody following the incident.

Webb currently lives in Florida and is an active member of the U.S. Army. He joined the service in 2008 and he’s now a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant. He’s assigned to the 3rd battalion at Camp Bull Simons Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. We don’t know what ties he has to the Rockford area but officials say he is currently on leave.

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
