Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified

(Source: Gray News, file)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified the three victims killed in a mass shooting in Rockford on Dec. 26.

Thomas Furseth, 65 of Machesney Park; Jerome Woodfork, 69 of Rockford and Dennis Steinhoff, 73 of Rockford, were all identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death of all three victims was by gunshot wound. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

