VanVleet scores 27, Spurs come back to beat Raptors 119-114

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WIFR) - Fred VanVleet did not get off to the start he would have liked in Toronto’s season opening loss to New Orleans on Wednesday. On Saturday, The Rockford native led the team in scoring, although the Raptors fell to 0-2 after losing to the Spurs 119-114.

VanVleet poured in 27 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including five three-pointers. This comes just days after he scored just nine points. shooting 3 of 12, with two three-pointers.

Like we said earlier, can't leave The Boy open 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fxBQ48o4R9 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 27, 2020

Despite his better shooting night, VanVleet needed just one more three to fall. Trailing by three in the closing seconds, the Auburn grad inbounded the ball to OG Anunoby. Anunoby then gave the ball back to VanVleet, used a screen, took one dribble, and got off a good look from the right wing. The ball rattled around the rim and fell out.

“Just got to close the game’s out better,” VanVleet told reporters after the game. “I feel like that was just a microcosm of the entire game, where we would go up, we would play well, then we’d let them back in. They just had the last run there at the end. That’s all on us.”

VanVleet and the Raptors will look to pick up their first win of the season when Toronto the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

