Advertisement

VanVleet scores 27, Spurs come back to beat Raptors 119-114

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives around San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray during the...
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives around San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 119-114. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)(Darren Abate | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WIFR) - Fred VanVleet did not get off to the start he would have liked in Toronto’s season opening loss to New Orleans on Wednesday. On Saturday, The Rockford native led the team in scoring, although the Raptors fell to 0-2 after losing to the Spurs 119-114.

VanVleet poured in 27 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including five three-pointers. This comes just days after he scored just nine points. shooting 3 of 12, with two three-pointers.

Despite his better shooting night, VanVleet needed just one more three to fall. Trailing by three in the closing seconds, the Auburn grad inbounded the ball to OG Anunoby. Anunoby then gave the ball back to VanVleet, used a screen, took one dribble, and got off a good look from the right wing. The ball rattled around the rim and fell out.

“Just got to close the game’s out better,” VanVleet told reporters after the game. “I feel like that was just a microcosm of the entire game, where we would go up, we would play well, then we’d let them back in. They just had the last run there at the end. That’s all on us.”

VanVleet and the Raptors will look to pick up their first win of the season when Toronto the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL...
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) celebrates with Stephen Curry as Chicago Bulls guard...
Lee’s late 3 lifts Warriors over winless Bulls 129-128
Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, of the Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball against Reggie Bullock,...
Knicks rout Bucks 130-110 for first victory under Thibodeau
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive...
Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn grad Vederian Lowe returning to Illinois for fifth season